e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University yet to appoint director of centre for competitive examinations

Panjab University yet to appoint director of centre for competitive examinations

As per sources, five applications have been received for the post by the university, so far

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 23:36 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The varsity has constituted a panel under the chairmanship DUI RK Singla to recommend a new director for the centre.
The varsity has constituted a panel under the chairmanship DUI RK Singla to recommend a new director for the centre. (HT FILE)
         

Panjab University is yet to appoint the new director of its centre for IAS and other competitive examinations.

Paramjit Kaur’s tenure as director of the centre ended on March 31 after two years.

Dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla was appointed honorary director of centre on April 1, till further orders.

The varsity had invited applications for the post from professors and associate professors of the university in February .

Due to bleak response, the last date for applying was extended from February 25 to March 9.

As per sources, five applications have been received for the post by the university, so far.

A faculty member of the university said, “If the varsity can appoint the DUI through virtual platforms, the director for IAS centre can also be appointed through the same procedure. Discipline of the faculty member, seniority and domain of knowledge should be the main criteria for appointment.”

PU constitutes panel

The varsity has constituted a panel under the chairmanship DUI RK Singla to recommend a new director for the centre.

However, the meeting of the panel scheduled for May 19 was postponed.

“The decision will be taken shortly based on the committee’s recommendation. The name recommended by the panel will be sent to vice- chancellor for final approval,” Singla said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In