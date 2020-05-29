e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Parents continue to protest against collection of school fee in Chandigarh

Parents continue to protest against collection of school fee in Chandigarh

Around six similar protests have been witnessed in the UT since last week

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Parents protesting outside Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Friday.
Parents protesting outside Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Parents protested outside Aashiana Public School, Sector 46, and Saupin’s School, Sector 32, here on Friday, against collection of fee despite classes being suspended owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Around six similar protests have been witnessed in Chandigarh since last week.

The protesting parents said that they could not afford to pay the school fee as their economic condition was constantly deteriorating due to loss of jobs amid the lockdown.

They alleged that schools were also charging them for ACs, electricity etc even when they were closed.

Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh parents’ association, said, “Due to the negligence of the UT administration and the greed of the school managements, parents have been forced to come out on the streets.”

He added, “As no reprieve has been given to the parents, mass litigation is the next plan of action. Till the pendency of the issue, the fee payments will be held back. No stone will be left unturned and the matter will be taken to every administrative and judicial machinery, till a favourable result is reached.”

Monica Sharma, principal, Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, refused to comment and the director of the school did not respond to the queries.

“I just told them that our fee structure was within the limits of the education department’s order. They did not wish to engage in any discussion or dialogue,” said Amarbir Singh Sidhu, director, Saupin’s School.

