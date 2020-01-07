e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Parties beyond 1am on NYE: Seven night clubs issued notices

While five of these establishments are in Sector 26, the other two are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The clubs were found serving liquor beyond the permissible time limit on December 31.
The clubs were found serving liquor beyond the permissible time limit on December 31.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The UT excise and taxation department has issued show-cause notices to seven night clubs and bars for serving liquor beyond 1am during New Year’s Eve parties.

Confirming the development, RK Chaudhary, UT assistant excise and taxation commissioner, said, “Notices have been issued and action will be taken as per the law, if any, against them.”

The tax department’s move came after the Chandigarh Police registered cases against the owners and managers of seven night clubs and bars for playing music and serving liquor beyond the permissible time on December 31.

While five establishments — Prankster Bar, Beach and Brew, Lazy Shack, Farzi Café and Bargain Booze — are located in Sector 26, two — Sky Mansion and 10 Downing Street— are at Berkeley Square in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The Chandigarh administration had decided not to allow New Year’s Eve celebrations beyond 1am. However, when these establishments were raided, they were found flouting the orders.

Therefore, cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, besides for noise pollution. Following their arrest, the accused were released on bail.

Significantly, between April and December 31, 2019, Rakesh Kumar Popli, UT additional excise and taxation commissioner, under the Excise Act, has imposed over ₹92 lakh as penalty on restaurants, bars and liquor vends for violating norms of the Excise Policy. The violators also included a five-star hotel where liquor bottles without holograms were found. Popli also penalised a lounge bar for serving alcohol to underage customers.

