Party row: Lodhi Club submits internal inquiry report to Ludhiana DC

Updated: May 29, 2020 01:59 IST

Following the row over a ‘party’ organised by its seven executive members amid the lockdown on Sunday, Lodhi Club general secretary Nitin Mahajan submitted the report of an internal inquiry to the deputy commissioner on Wednesday evening.

The coveted club had landed in a controversy after an audio surfaced on the internet wherein two members of the club were discussing about the party. While the seven executive committee members claimed that they had gathered for an official meeting at the club, DC Pardeep Agrawal had summoned a report of the same from Mahajan, who along with two other women executive members, did not go to the club that day.

Mahajan said the executive members were captured in the CCTV cameras while moving out with cases of beer carrying 109 bottles. However the latter claimed that they had participated in a club meeting. The cases were taken out because the beer had expired and the bottles were destroyed, the members in question have claimed.

“As per the rumours, the security supervisor, who was deputed at the club on Sunday and had captured the incident on his mobile phone, has ‘not been approachable’ since Monday. Also, it is being said that the members had got the video deleted from his phone and allegedly terminated his services, but no proof of the same has come to light till now,” said Mahajan.

Sources at the club said the security supervisor has submitted a complaint with the DC regarding the entire incident.

Mahajan said, “The members concerned have claimed that they went to the club for a meeting, which was called by sports secretary Dr Avinash Jindal for reviewing some projects of the club and they only had lunch, brought by one of the members from his house. In the CCTV footage, members were seen moving out with beer cases, but they said the beer had expired and they took out the same for destroying it. I have submitted my report with the DC and he will take further call,” said Mahajan.

Despite several attempts, the DC remained unavailable for comments.