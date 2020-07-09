e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala leads door-to-door Covid-19 survey, Amritsar, Ludhiana lag behind

Patiala leads door-to-door Covid-19 survey, Amritsar, Ludhiana lag behind

Patiala has surveyed 6,25,930 people in 25 days; Ludhiana, Amritsar have reached out to 3,90,864 and 3,87,984 people, respectively

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:42 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times/Patiala
Covid-19 patients being taken to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Thursday.
Covid-19 patients being taken to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Thursday.(Bharat Bhushan/HT  )
         

Despite being one of the worst hit districts, Amritsar and Ludhiana are lagging behind in the door-to-door Covid-19 survey while Patiala has made the most progress in the state.

As per the state health department, Patiala had surveyed 6,25,930 people till July 6 while Ludhiana had reached out to 3,90,864 people and Amritsar had examined 3,87,984 people.

Jalandhar has surveyed 2,07,097 people while Sangrur has examined 4,50,314 patients.

LIMITED RESOURCES

Despite limited resources and only 1,321 ASHA, anganwadi workers and volunteers Patiala has managed to make the most headway.

In comparison, Ludhiana has 1,697 workers and Amritsar has 1,513 workers.

Under the directions of Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra, ASHA and anganwadi workers and volunteers have reached out to 6,25,930 persons in just 25 days as house-to-house survey began in Punjab on June 11.

As per the health department, Ludhiana district had recorded 1,182 Covid-19 positive patients, Amritsar 976, Jalandhar 941, Sangrur 588 and Patiala 440 till July 7.

CIVIL SURGEON LEADS FROM THE FRONT

Dr Malhotra says, “I am personally involved in conducting and monitoring the survey.”

“The survey will help us contain further spread of Covid-19 and provide treatment to people. We are also collecting data about TB, diabetic and patients of hypotension.”

State Covid-19 nodel officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “We have fixed July 20 to complete the house-to-house survey and directed all district to survey each person in their respective districts.”

top news
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In