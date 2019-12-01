Patiala MC gets go-ahead for bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 22:29 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) of Patiala has received no objection on the draft of bylaws regarding registration and control of stray animals and compensation to families of victims.

In September, after a series of deaths caused by stray cattle, the civic body had drafted bylaws and had it passed in the General House meeting. Following this, the municipal corporation had sent a file related to the bylaws for final approval from the government before calling objections from the general public.

In 2017, the local government department had drafted the bylaws regarding controlling stray animals and compensation to families. The department had directed civic bodies across state to adopt it and pass a resolution in this regard in their respective General Houses. However, the plan had been hanging fire ever since.

As per the draft, compensation in case of death to the victim’s family or their legal heirs is ₹1 lakh; while in case of any injury, compensation to the victim and/or their legal heirs is proportionate to the degree of injury caused, as certified by the civil surgeon.

As many as five deaths were caused in Patiala due to stray cattle between July and August this year. And yet, stray cattle can be seen roaming freely on national and state highways across district, and the highly-populated interior areas of Patiala (urban) and other link roads.

Residents claim that despite this, authorities have not taken any action and safety of people is being compromised.

Joint commissioner Lal Vishwas said that following the government’s approval, they had called objections from the general public, and have not received a single objection so far.

“As we have not received any objection, the bylaws will be passed as it is. Moreover, we have gone through the bylaws’ draft thoroughly and made certain changes as per the civic body’s requirements,” he said.

To avoid any legal trouble, the municipal corporation had the bylaws vetted by the MC’s law officer.

Facing flack

The officials of Patiala MC and the district administration are already facing the heat from families of two victims who had died in road accidents caused by stray animals.

The family of 40-year-old Amrik Singh, who died after he was attacked by a stray bull on July 17, had approached the permanent lok adalat (public utility services), seeking a compensation of ₹60 lakh for their loss.

In the other case, the family of 34-year-old Mandeep Singh, who had died in a road accident caused due to stray cattle, is seeking a compensation of ₹2 crore.