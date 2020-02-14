Patiala: Punjab SC commission forms SIT to probe Bishanpur village land dispute

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:29 IST

The Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to resolve the land dispute at Bishanpur village in Samana block in Patiala on Friday.

Two members of the commission visited the said site after a resident of the village, who belongs to Scheduled Caste, lodged a complaint with the commission.

They have directed the SIT to demarcate the land through satellite cameras and submit a report to the commission before March 17. Samana subdivisional magistrate (SDM), tehsildar and district welfare officers are members of the SIT.

Gurcharan Singh, a resident of the village, had lodged a complaint with the commission against another resident Chhaju Singh. In the complaint, he said that Chhanju had illegally encroached upon 15 marla of his land.

Acting on the complaint, Raj Kumar Hans and Parmjeet Kaur, members of the commission, visited the village and listened to both sides.

The commission members said that the complainant will take care of expenses of demarcation of land and if accused Chhaju is found guilty during the probe, he will have to fulfil the expenses.