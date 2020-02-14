e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Patiala: Punjab SC commission forms SIT to probe Bishanpur village land dispute

Patiala: Punjab SC commission forms SIT to probe Bishanpur village land dispute

chandigarh Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Members of Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission during their visit to Bishanpur village in Samana block on Friday.
Members of Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission during their visit to Bishanpur village in Samana block on Friday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to resolve the land dispute at Bishanpur village in Samana block in Patiala on Friday.

Two members of the commission visited the said site after a resident of the village, who belongs to Scheduled Caste, lodged a complaint with the commission.

They have directed the SIT to demarcate the land through satellite cameras and submit a report to the commission before March 17. Samana subdivisional magistrate (SDM), tehsildar and district welfare officers are members of the SIT.

Gurcharan Singh, a resident of the village, had lodged a complaint with the commission against another resident Chhaju Singh. In the complaint, he said that Chhanju had illegally encroached upon 15 marla of his land.

Acting on the complaint, Raj Kumar Hans and Parmjeet Kaur, members of the commission, visited the village and listened to both sides.

The commission members said that the complainant will take care of expenses of demarcation of land and if accused Chhaju is found guilty during the probe, he will have to fulfil the expenses.

top news
‘Extradited to face trial, not questions’: Sanjeev Chawla’s googly at Delhi cops
‘Extradited to face trial, not questions’: Sanjeev Chawla’s googly at Delhi cops
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News