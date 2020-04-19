Patient tests positive for Covid-19 after recovery in HP

chandigarh

Apr 19, 2020

A patient who had recovered Covid-19 has tested positive for the coronavirus infection again, authorities said on Sunday.

The patient, a Tablighi Jamaat worker from Una district, had recovered after undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, and had been subsequently discharged, said additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman.

After discharge, he was admitted to an institutional quarantine facility at Chheb near Kangra.

This is the first case in the hill-state where a recovered patient has tested positive for Covid-19 again.

23 ACTIVE CASES

With this, the number of active cases in Himachal has increased to 23.

Dhiman said a total of 224 samples were tested on Saturday, of which 147 came out negative and two came out positive. The reports of 77 samples is still awaited.

A total of 2,207 people have been tested in the state. The tally of Covid cases has gone up to 39, including one fatality.

SHARP RISE IN CASES AFTER APRIL 2

Eleven people have recovered and four are being treated outside the state. There has been a sharp rise in Covid cases in Himachal after April 2. Seven cases have been reported in the last five days.

UNA WORST HIT DISTRICT

Una is the worst-hit district with 16 cases, followed by Solan where nine people have tested positive, Chamba has had six positive cases while Kangra has five. Two cases have been reported in Hamirpur and one in Sirmour.

Of the 39 cases, 23 are Tablighi Jamaat workers or their primary contacts.