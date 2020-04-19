e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Patient tests positive for Covid-19 after recovery in HP

Patient tests positive for Covid-19 after recovery in HP

Seven cases have been reported in the last five days.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:17 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
After discharge, he was admitted to an institutional quarantine facility at Chheb near Kangra.
After discharge, he was admitted to an institutional quarantine facility at Chheb near Kangra. (Representative image )
         

A patient who had recovered Covid-19 has tested positive for the coronavirus infection again, authorities said on Sunday.

The patient, a Tablighi Jamaat worker from Una district, had recovered after undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, and had been subsequently discharged, said additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman.

After discharge, he was admitted to an institutional quarantine facility at Chheb near Kangra.

This is the first case in the hill-state where a recovered patient has tested positive for Covid-19 again.

23 ACTIVE CASES

With this, the number of active cases in Himachal has increased to 23.

Dhiman said a total of 224 samples were tested on Saturday, of which 147 came out negative and two came out positive. The reports of 77 samples is still awaited.

A total of 2,207 people have been tested in the state. The tally of Covid cases has gone up to 39, including one fatality.

SHARP RISE IN CASES AFTER APRIL 2

Eleven people have recovered and four are being treated outside the state. There has been a sharp rise in Covid cases in Himachal after April 2. Seven cases have been reported in the last five days.

UNA WORST HIT DISTRICT

Una is the worst-hit district with 16 cases, followed by Solan where nine people have tested positive, Chamba has had six positive cases while Kangra has five. Two cases have been reported in Hamirpur and one in Sirmour.

Of the 39 cases, 23 are Tablighi Jamaat workers or their primary contacts.

top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
Covid-19: Delhi paid the price of markaz incident, says chief minister Kejriwal
Covid-19: Delhi paid the price of markaz incident, says chief minister Kejriwal
‘Fight against Covid-19 biggest invisible war’, says Rajnath Singh
‘Fight against Covid-19 biggest invisible war’, says Rajnath Singh
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
LIVE: MHA bars movement of labour outside states, union territories
LIVE: MHA bars movement of labour outside states, union territories
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news