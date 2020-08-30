Patients at P’kula Covid Care Centre find cockroaches in food

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 20:45 IST

Patients at the Sector-14 Covid Care Centre found cockroaches in their food on Sunday.

The issue was brought before Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur who has marked an enquiry in the matter. She said, “I have asked the concerned officer to submit a report and have also appraised the administration.”

Last week, Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta had shared pictures and videos of filthy toilets in the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital, Panchkula. She had also complained about bees and mosquitoes at the facility.

@anilvijminister Bees are welcoming CORONA patients in the sec 6 hospital. Since morning 11 am no one has done any test rather mosquito are giving me more pain. Is this the way you and your deptt. are handling patients. Now I can understand why CM and speaker rushed to Vedanta. pic.twitter.com/xnFAiykwfX — ranjeeta mehta (@ranjeeta399) August 28, 2020

The leader has been shifted to a private hospital.