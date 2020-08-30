e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Patients at P’kula Covid Care Centre find cockroaches in food

Patients at P’kula Covid Care Centre find cockroaches in food

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur has marked an enquiry in the matter

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Panchkula
Patients say they are being served unsanitary food at the Covid Care Centre in Sector 14, Panchkula.
Patients say they are being served unsanitary food at the Covid Care Centre in Sector 14, Panchkula. (HT Photo)
         

Patients at the Sector-14 Covid Care Centre found cockroaches in their food on Sunday.

The issue was brought before Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur who has marked an enquiry in the matter. She said, “I have asked the concerned officer to submit a report and have also appraised the administration.”

Last week, Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta had shared pictures and videos of filthy toilets in the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital, Panchkula. She had also complained about bees and mosquitoes at the facility.

 

The leader has been shifted to a private hospital.

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In