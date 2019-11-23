PEC to seek closure of MTech courses with poor enrolment

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:36 IST

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) deemed to be university has decided to move an application to the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) for the closure of certain MTech courses because of poor enrolment.

This year, the enrolment in MTech courses decreased from 230 students in 2018-19 to 170 . In 2017-18, the number of students enrolled were 250.

PEC has decided to call a review meeting with all the stakeholders to take a call on the rest of the courses .

To discontinue any course, the college needs to inform the All India Council of Technical Education and pass the proposal through the board of governors and senate of the college.

The director of the college said the process for the same will be initiated .

The MTech courses which have seen negligible enrolment in the academic session 2019-2020 include total quality management, industrial engineering, designing and metallurgy.

A teacher, pleading anonymity said, “We need the resources to run these courses. To ensure that there is quality enrolment, we need to make the courses industry-oriented and ensure that the students are placed.” “Only then will there be enrolment in these courses. But for the past couple of years, enrolments in certain courses have been poor. These courses need revision with changing times,” she added.

Punjab Engineering College director , Dheeraj Sanghi said that in the MTech programme, total quality management’, there were no enrolments this year.

“When I checked the placement data for the last couple of years, this programme showed an abysmal trend, ” he said.

“The course was operated by interdisciplinary and visiting faculty and we didn’t have the required resources . Thus we have decided to discontinue the

programme,” he added.

The MTech programmes of metallurgy and industrial engineering and design showed a similar trend.

“Hardly one or two students have applied for these courses this year. We gave the students options to opt for other courses if they desired and they took it. Therefore, these courses do not have any enrolments this year either,” Sanghi said.

Sanghi said the courses in which less than 10 students have enrolled will be reviewed.

“In the next review meeting, the staff response for the

courses will be checked,” he said.

If the faculty takes responsibility for rejuvenating the courses and ensuring that there is enrolment and placement, they can send a proposal to me regarding the same,” Sanghi said.According to sources, Punjab Engineering College has decided that either the academic curriculum will be revamped after a detailed study .

If the faculty says that there is no scope for the course to keep up with the changing times, they

will be discontinued eventually.