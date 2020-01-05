e-paper
Peshawar killing: Harsimrat urges PM to step in

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:20 IST
Slamming the mob attack on Nankana Sahib gurdwara and the killing of a Sikh man in Pakistan, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said these incidents showed “the extent of persecution” of minorities there, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take this up with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

She tweeted, ““A day after mob attacked our holy shrine #GurdwaraNankanaSahib, this brutal murder of Sikh youth in Peshawar shows the extent of persecution minorities face in Pak. I urge PM @narendramodi ji to imm take up the issue with @ImranKhanPTI & ensure the safety of Sikh brethren there(sic).”

While demanding from Pakistani government protection of Sikhs, Hindus and their places of worship, senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said India must welcome the families who were living in fear in Pakistan.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, also condemned the Peshawar killing and expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of religious persecution of Sikhs and other minorities in the neighbouring country.

“Rising attacks on religious places as well Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan are the direct outcome of the anti-minority policies of its government,” he said.

Badal said it was because of such policies that “Islamic fundamentalists had become a law unto themselves and were persecuting minorities and indulging in forced conversions”.

Ask Pak govt for strict punishment to culprits: SGPC to MEA

Condemning the killing of Sikh youth in Pakistan’s Peshawar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday urged ministry of external affairs (MEA) to approach Pakistan government to ensure strict punishment to the culprits.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said back to back attack on Sikhs and their place of worship in Pakistan has put question mark on the safety of community there. “The fresh incident is very unfortunate. Culprits should be given exemplary punishment,” SGPC chief said in a statement issued here.

“These incidents are result of negligence of Pakistan government towards the plight of minorities. If it continues to happen, minority communities will lose faith in Pakistan government. It is duty of Pakistan to ensure safety of its minorities,” said Longowal sending condolence to the family of the deceased.

Imran lenient towards Islamic hardliners: Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, condemning the brutal killing of Sikh youth, said, “The Sikhs were already in shock after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. But yet they saw another attack in which a youth was shot dead,” he said in a tweet.

“It is a clear case of target killing. Sikhs and other minorities are attacked in Pakistan because Prime Minister Imran Khan is lenient towards the Islamic hardliners,” he added.

