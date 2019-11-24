e-paper
PGI doctor dies during trekking in Himachal

As per sources, he complained of breathlessness and decided to stay at one of the eating joints. The same night, his condition deteriorated and lost consciousness before breathing his last.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dr Saugaat Bhatnagar, posted in the blood transfusion department of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) died during trekking at Churdhar in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

He went for trekking with ten of his friends. As per sources, he complained of breathlessness and decided to stay at one of the eating joints. The same night, his condition deteriorated and lost consciousness before breathing his last.

One of the members of Association of Resident Doctors said, “We are shocked by the news. Dr Saugaat was from Kolkata and was the only son of his parents. His father is a cancer survivor.”

