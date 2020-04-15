PGI serves show-cause notice to doc who gave projection on Covid cases to Punjab government

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:59 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has served a show-cause notice to a faculty member who reportedly provided assistance to the Punjab government regarding the projection of Covid-19 cases in the state.

PGI officials said that an explanation has been sought from Dr Shankar Prinja, who serves as an additional professor at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health.

A senior PGI official not wishing to be named said, “There is a set protocol regarding carrying out research and providing assistance to external agencies, which has not been followed (in this case).”

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said authorities were unaware that an expert or faculty member from the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health has carried out any study or given an estimate that the Covid-19 may peak by mid-September and can infect 58% of the country’s population. He, however, confirmed that a show-cause notice has been served.

On April 10, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh claimed that 58% of the country’s population is likely to get infected with coronavirus while quoting a PGIMER study. He said that the infections were likely to peak by mid-September.

Later, the institute issued a press note and clarified that no such study had been carried out to which the CM’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said the report cited by Captain was an assessment by Dr Prinja.

Dr Prinja could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.