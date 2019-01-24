Pizza ‘delivered cold’, law student fires at staff, arrested

A law student was arrested for opening fire at pizza outlet staff following an argument as the pizza was cold, though no one was injured.

Sanam Setia, the law student staying on rent in Desumjara in Kharar, had ordered two pizzas and one bread cheese dip from Dominos in Gilco Valley in Kharar, police said.

When the pizza was delivered about 20 minutes later, Setia questioned the delivery boy Saheb Singh why it was cold, triggering an argument, and refused to make payment.

Setia verbally abused the delivery boy and made him call his manager Jasbir Singh. Setia abused Jasbir on the phone too.

When Jasbir and two other staff reached Setia’s house, he abused them too. Then he went inside, got his licensed revolver and fired at Jasbir and his colleagues.

They escaped unhurt as Setia missed the target, and called the police, who arrested Setia.

Acting on Jasbir’s complaint, police have registered case under sections 307 of IPC and various sections of arms act in police station Kharar (sadar).

Police said Setia who hails from Fazilka is pursuing 5-year law course from Rayat and Bahra for about 7 years. Police seized his licensed .22 bore revolver from the accused, who is also into business of selling properties.

Setia was produced before court in Kharar and sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 21:22 IST