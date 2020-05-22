e-paper
Plan for social distancing before starting OPDs, PGIMER doctors told

No date finalised as yet to resume OPD services which remain suspended from March 20 in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 23:32 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have been asked to make plans for resuming outpatient services on the basis of social distancing norms.

All departments have been asked to give details of the number of patients to be accommodated at the outpatient departments (OPDs) on the basis of social distancing.

No date has been finalised as yet to resume services, with UT health secretary Arun Gupta saying it was a tough call. “OPDs are generally overcrowded, be it the Government Medical College and Hospital or PGIMER. It is going to take some time to decide how the OPDs will reopen,” he said.

Director PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram, said it was impossible to resume services until precautionary measures were in place. “We are pushing for popularising telemedicine and tele-consultation services through which need-based appointments can be provided as few patients may also require physical diagnosis.” The appointment will be provided only through tele-consultation services based on the requirement of the patient and the decision of the doctor concerned, he said.

Even though the lockdown in the city has been lifted partially, OPDs in hospitals have not restarted. PGIMER is also focusing on strengthening the referral system.

The UT administrator has also stressed on the need to develop a mechanism to ensure that the burden of patients can be shared among all medical institutions in Chandigarh.

Around 10,000 patients visit the PGI in a day, most of whom travel long distances from neighbouring states for better medical services, which have remained shut since March 20.

