Plans afoot to widen two roads in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:31 IST

The UT administration has decided to widen two roads in Industrial Area Phase 1 in a bid to decongest Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg, and improve connectivity between Chandigarh and Panchkula.

The first road connects the Poultry Farm Chowk (Junction 39 on the Dakshin Marg) to the CTU workshop in Industrial Area. The second runs parallel to Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg, passing through the Industrial Area and connecting Purv Marg to the Chandigarh Railway Station.

Though the roads are under the ambit of the municipal corporation, the UT urban planning and engineering departments have been tasked with their

widening.

The urban planning department has begun work to prepare maps, estimates and gather necessary approvals, which is expected to take two months. The on-site work will subsequently take another four to six months.

“Widening of these two roads will considerably reduce traffic pressure on Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg, and support the new underpass to be constructed through the Chandigarh railway station connecting Chandigarh and Panchkula,” said a senior UT official, privy to the development.

The underpass is part of the railway station’s development and expansion plan. To be constructed by the railways, the 258-metre-long will run from near Garcha Chowk to Mauli Jagran. It is planned to be 5.5 metres high and 15 metres wide.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference in January, had inquired about the railway station’s development project and the support extended to it by the UT administration. Following this, the UT and railway officials had convened a meeting on February 7 to chalk out a plan for development of infrastructure around the railway station.

THE PLAN

The road from Poultry Farm Chowk to CTU workshop, which is around 1.4km long, will be widened from the current 40 feet to around 56 feet.

“From single carriageway, it will be converted to double carriageway. At least 8 feet expansion will done on each side of the road,” the official said.

The railway station road, which is around 1km long and around 36 feet wide, will be widened by 8 to 10 feet.

NEED FOR WIDENING

In contrast to Mohali, which is connected through several roads from Chandigarh, there are only three corridors connecting Panchkula to the city.

The road from Chandigarh IT park is mainly used by people going to the Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula, and has limited use.

As such, majority of the traffic moves on Madhya Marg, and to a lesser extent on Dakshin Marg.Wider roads through Industrial Area will allow them to cater to more vehicles.