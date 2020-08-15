e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Police medal for 12 Haryana cops

Police medal for 12 Haryana cops

chandigarh Updated: Aug 15, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Arshinder Singh Chawla will be awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service
Arshinder Singh Chawla will be awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service(HT PHOTO)
         

On the eve of Independence Day, 12 Haryana Police officials have been selected for the President’s police medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious service.

Police spokesperson said that Arshinder Singh Chawla, ADGP administration, will be awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service, while 11 other cops have been selected for the police medal for meritorious service.

The police medal for meritorious service will be awarded to Ram Lal (inspector, Chandigarh), Rakesh Mani (sub-inspector, Rohtak), Mohinder Singh (SI, Panchkula), Jagdish Parshad (SI, Madhuban), Ravinder Singh (SI, Rewari), Nihal Singh (SI, Faridabad), Maha Singh (SI, Panchkula), Ram Kumar (SHO, traffic, Shahzadpur, Ambala), Karambir Singh (ASI, cyber cell, Karnal), Rajesh Kumar (ASI, crime, Panchkula) and Shiv Kumar (ASI, state crime bureau, Panchkula).

