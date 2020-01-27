e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Police stop Moose Wala’s concert in Ludhiana

Police stop Moose Wala’s concert in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ludhiana Police stopped the concert of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, asking the audience to leave, on Saturday about 10.15pm at the Indoor Stadium on the Pakhowal Road, as organisers had permission to continue only till 10pm. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has imposed a ban on playing loud music between 10pm and 6am in the city.

When the police intervened, Moose Wala got down from the stage, announcing that he would hold another show in the city. He twisted his ankle while walking back to his car.

Moose Wala had appeared before assistant commissioner of police (ACP, south) Jashandeep Singh Gill on Friday to record his statement, after Ludhiana-based RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira had lodged a complaint. Khaira has claimed that promoting gun culture and violence is violation of the orders the of Punjab and Haryana high court.

Chandigarh News