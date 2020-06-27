Poor fiscal health to be in focus at Chandigarh MC House meet on June 29

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:21 IST

Poor financial health of the municipal corporation will be top of the agenda when its General House meets through video-conferencing on June 29.

The MC revenue has taken a hit due to Covid-19 pandemic, and all development works are going to suffer because of lack of funds.

Against a budget of ₹1,472 crore for 2020-2021, the MC estimates to have revenue of ₹661 crore, ₹340 crores of which will be grand-in-aid from the UT administration. ₹321 crore is revised estimates for the MC revenue receipts.

RENTING OUT MAHILA BHAWAN

In a bid to raise revenue, the MC will be renting out Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 to different art and cultural institutions. An agenda for the same will be put before the House.

According to the MC’s plan, the first floor will be rented out to literature and theatre academies. In lieu of this, the culture department will pay a rent of ₹2.5 lakh per month.

Also on agenda will be revision of tender conditions for advertisement on public toilets and rent waiver for the night food street in Sector 14.

TENDERS FOR ₹40-CRORE ROAD RECARPETING PROJECT FLOATED

Even though the municipal corporation will start road recarpeting work for 2020-2021 only after the monsoon ends, it initiated the process for allotting the work on Friday.

The civic body floated tenders for road recarpeting and maintenance works for the financial year 2020-2021. The tenders are worth around ₹40 crore. Under the head, 105 major and minor roads will be covered.

On 61 roads, major recarpeting work will be undertaken, while on 44, repair and maintenance work will be done. Widening of some of the existing roads will also be carried out.

Some of the UT roads that are up for recarpeting include V-6 road of Phases 1 and 2, Ram Darbar; V-5 road, Sector 56; V-3 road, Sector 55/56; V-3 road, Sector 53/54. Others are V-3, V-4, V-6 and parkings of Sectors 34, 35, 44, 45; V-3, V-4, V-5, V-6 and parkings of Sectors 37, 38,39, 40.