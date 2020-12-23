e-paper
Pre-book for tele-consultation at PGIMER

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has restarted online facility for patients to pre-book for tele-consultation.

In the thick of Covid-19, the institute had suspended OPDs, and launched tele-consultation for non-Covid patients,which has gained popularity over time.

PGIMER director Jagat Ram said the number of tele-consultation cards made per day has increased from around 500 to 1,600, which has led to need to increase the quantum of this service to meet the growing demand.

To avail the facility, patients can visit pgimer.edu.in, click on the patient care services tab on the home page, followed by tele-consultation services and pre-registration for telemedicine.

