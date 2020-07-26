e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Premium for extra storey: Chandigarh estate officer’s order quashed

Premium for extra storey: Chandigarh estate officer’s order quashed

The decision will have direct bearing on 83 similar cases from Sector 17 pending before the estate office.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Architectural control designs of SCOs in Sector 17 were introduced in 1981, which permitted the construction of five number of floors on payment of extra charges, but such conditions cannot be applied retrospectively to the building plans already sanctioned, the Punjab and Haryana high court had noted earlier.
Architectural control designs of SCOs in Sector 17 were introduced in 1981, which permitted the construction of five number of floors on payment of extra charges, but such conditions cannot be applied retrospectively to the building plans already sanctioned, the Punjab and Haryana high court had noted earlier.(HT File Photo)
         

The chief administrator has quashed the order of the estate officer wherein an appellant was directed to deposit additional premium on account of an extra floor.

The decision will have direct bearing on 83 similar cases from Sector 17 pending before the estate office.

The chief administrator, in an appeal filed by M/S Kapsons Agencies Pvt Ltd, with respect to SCOs 136, 137, 138 in Sector 17, set aside the order issued by the estate office on October 6, 2017.

“The building plans of the site were sanctioned in 1975 and the temporary sewerage connection was taken in 1976, prior to the issuance of the 1981 notification regarding extra floor, then how the composition fee is demanded in the case,” states the chief administrator’s order.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had earlier also noted that “architectural control designs of SCOs in Sector 17 were introduced only in 1981, which permitted the construction of five number of floors on payment of extra charges but such conditions cannot be applied retrospectively to the building plans already sanctioned”.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In