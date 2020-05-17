e-paper
Private schools in Chandigarh to reopen with staff on 33% rotation, classes remain suspended

Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) had announced they would be opening schools for teaching and non-teaching staff on rotational-basis from Monday

chandigarh Updated: May 17, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Teachers who want to make online tutorials from school can also attend duty
Teachers who want to make online tutorials from school can also attend duty(HT FILE)
         

Private schools in Chandigarh have been allowed to function with 33% employees on rotation-basis, for office work and drawing up of salary statements and account expenditures, from Monday, UT director of school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said.

He added that teachers who want to make online tutorials from school can also attend duty. Classes will remain suspended for now.

Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) had announced they would be opening schools for teaching and non-teaching staff on rotational-basis from Monday. In a meeting held on Friday, ISA had submitted their presentation to restart schools to the UT education department.

