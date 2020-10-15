e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Pro Khalistan graffiti on govt buildings in Punjab village

Pro Khalistan graffiti on govt buildings in Punjab village

The graffiti, Referendum 2020, was painted on the walls and gates of the Government Primary School, Committee Ghar and an adjoining building

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Miscreants painted the walls of a school and other buildings with graffiti which read ‘Referendum 2020’.
Miscreants painted the walls of a school and other buildings with graffiti which read ‘Referendum 2020’.(HT Photo)
         

Pro Khalistan graffiti appeared on the walls of three government properties in Dirba village of Sangrur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Referendum 2020 ‘ was found painted on the walls as well as gates of the Government Primary School, Committee Ghar and an adjoining building.

Police are investigating the matter and have yet to identify the accused.

“The slogans were written by miscreants last night. We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information,” said Jagbir Singh, SHO of Dirba police station.

Mohit Kumar, DSP Dirba, said, “We are probing the matter and a case will be registered soon.”

tags
top news
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In