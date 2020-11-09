Probe ordered after medicines for Covid patients found abandoned in J&K

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:28 IST

Authorities in Bhaderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have ordered a probe after medicines from hospital supply, worth lakhs of rupees, were found abandoned at several places along Neeru River, officials said on Sunday.

The medicines, reportedly meant for the distribution among the Covid-19 patients, were noticed by people after hundreds of fish died under mysterious circumstances and were found floating in the river near Gupta Ganga temple, Parnala and Atal-garh area, the officials said.

“We have taken serious note of it and a fact finding team has been constituted to probe the incident and those found guilty will be dealt with iron hands,” additional deputy commissioner, Bhaderwah, Rakesh Kumar said.

Kumar, who is himself heading the fact finding team, said the hospital authorities have maintained that even the expired medicines are not thrown anywhere but properly disposed every month in presence of senior officers.

“We found hundreds of strips of different medicines floating at several places and raised an alarm as hundreds of fish had died mysteriously in the recent past,” Neeraj Singh Manhas, a resident of Atalgarh, said.

He said the medicines include hydroxy chloroquine, azithromycin, betamethazone, paractemol, zinc tablets having expiry of 2022.

“It clearly indicates that the medicines were meant for Covid patients and have been dumped in water body for unknown reasons…May be the delivery man did not want to visit the Covid patient,” Manhas said.

Demanding stern action against those involved, the locals said the responsibility should be immediately fixed and those who have committed the crime should be put behind the bars.

Block medical officer, Bhadarwah, Hamid Zargar said the hospital authorities are not responsible for this as the medicines were meant for Covid positive patients and were given to the staff to deliver to patients at their doorsteps.

“This is very unfortunate incident and we are trying to trace the batch number of the medicines recovered from the river and we will also initiate a departmental inquiry on Monday,” Zargar said.