Produce competition to be held on day 1

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold a crop produce competition for farmers on the first day of Kisan Mela on September 21. The farmers are required to submit their entries by 11.30am at the

produce competition stall, near the Kairon Kisan Ghar, PAU.

KS Brar, senior extension specialist (field crops) and convener of produce competition, said among the approved varieties of vegetables, competition in bottle gourd, bitter gourd, sponge gourd, round melon (tinda) and brinjal (two pieces); okra (lady finger) and chillies (250 g); ash gourd (one piece); sweet pepper (simla mirch) and cowpea (250 g)and other seasonal vegetables will be organised.

“Among other crops, competition in cotton and maize cobs(one plant), sugarcane (3-4 pieces), groundnut (3-4 plants) will be held. In floriculture, competition in marigold (six stems/spikes), cut rose/loose rose and tuberose (rajni gandha) (six stems/spikes/250 g) or any other flower will take place. Competition in malta (grapefruit), lemon and lime (half kg), guava (six pieces) and papaya (three pieces), among the recommended varieties of fruits, will also be held,” he added.

He also said the produce samples may be brought personally by farmers. No samples brought by the district extension specialists or the Krishi Vigyan Kendra faculty will be entertained, he added.

