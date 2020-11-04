Protest by Akalis a political gimmick: Congress leaders

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:33 IST

The protest by Shiromani Akali Dal leaders outside the residence of Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Wednesday has invited sharp criticism from the local Congress leadership who called it a frivolous attempt to save lost ground.

Lashing out at the Akalis, MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar and Kuldeep Singh Vaid said that they have no locus standi to question leaders like Ashu. “People have seen their true colours, which is why they are issuing frivolous statements to save their long lost political ground,” quipped the MLAs.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said the Akalis had first signed in approval of the three farm ordinances passed by the Union government.

“It is a known and documented fact that former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as well as former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had given official statements in media appreciating the farm ordinances. But, when people started objecting, they were forced to backtrack and shed crocodile tears in support of the farmers. This clearly shows the opportunistic nature of Akalis and Punjabis will never forget their misdeeds against farmers,” they said.

Ashwani Sharma and Karanijt Singh Soni Galib, urban and rural presidents of District Congress Committee, Ludhiana, said that before questioning Ashu’s credibility, the Akalis should first come clean on the alleged misappropriation of public funds to the tune of Rs 31,000 crore during the 10 years of their rule.

“The Akalis have no moral right to question an honest leader like Bharat Bhushan Ashu. If they are so concerned about Punjab, they should first question their own leadership as to why Rs 31,000 crore were misappropriated during their tenure,” they said.

Mamta Ashu, MC councillor and wife of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said that the Akali protest near their house was a political gimmick because unsuccessful and failed leaders like Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal now want to contest Assembly elections to show their prominence.

“Everyone knows about the honesty and credibility of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who has not lost a single election since 1997. This clearly shows that he has been accepted year after year by the people of Ludhiana. From the actions of the Narendra Modi led Union government, one can easily make out that they are hell bent to destroy the agriculture, industry as well as entire economy of Punjab”, the councillor said. She added that the Punjabi industry, which is world famous for its hosiery, textile, cycle parks and automotive components, will not be able to sell their products because the central government is operating in an autocratic manner and Narendra Modi like a dictator.

She further said that Punjabis have always given their sweat and blood for safeguarding the rights of fellow citizens and would not bow down in front of the dictatorial government.

“People should question Bikram Singh Majithia as to why he did not go to Delhi to organise a protest against Union government. Maybe he is scared of the Enforcement Directorate,” she quipped.