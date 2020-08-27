e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PU extends fee submission date till Sept 5

PU extends fee submission date till Sept 5

On the fee waiver issue, the university has promised to take a decision on case-to-case basis wherein a performa will be released by the university, through which needy students will be identified and a fee-waiver will be granted.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students protesting against semester fee at Panjab University.
Students protesting against semester fee at Panjab University. (HT FILE)
         

Panjab University (PU) has extended the last date for depositing the fee of ongoing courses from August 31 to September 5. This has come after PU students held a series of protests on campus, seeking semester fee waiver amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Panjab University Campus Students Council president Chetan Chaudhary said the demand for the complete fee waiver stands and a joint front of student parties will take a call on further action. On Tuesday, the front had decided to temporarily suspend protests after authorities agreed to consider their demands regarding semester-fee waiver and extending the last date for fee submission. On the fee waiver issue, the university has promised to take a decision on case-to-case basis wherein a performa will be released by the university, through which needy students will be identified and a fee-waiver will be granted.

