PU issues norms to redress grievances of colleges in time

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:43 IST

The college development council of Panjab University (PU) has issued guidelines for timely settlement of complaints from colleges.

The guidelines were submitted last week by the dean of college development council (DCDC), Sanjay Kaushik, to the deputy registrar (colleges) of the varsity. They were issued weeks after the college development council meeting headed by PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar.

PU has more than 190 affiliated colleges, the functioning of which is overseen by the college development council of the varsity.

Under the new guidelines, the deputy registrar will inform the college or the person concerned within three days of the complaint being filed at PU college development council.

The college will then be given one week to file a response to the complaint, failing which a reminder will be given to the college or person concerned to file the response in seven days. Following this, a second reminder will be given. If a response is still not filed, the case will be sent to the DCDC for taking an appropriate action.

“This system will help us resolve the complaints and answer the queries of teachers in colleges, in a timely manner,” the DCDC said.

“Several complaints have been filed by colleges, especially by the teachers working there–these include those regarding appointments and salaries more,” said a PU professor who did not wish to be named.

PU senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who is also an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, said, “The university will resolve the problems of the colleges in a time-bound manner as unresolved issues can affect the working of colleges. If fully implemented, it will ensure smooth functioning of the colleges.”