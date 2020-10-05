PU plans to reopen research labs

chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) is planning to reopen its laboratories for its research scholars in accordance with the unlock 5 guidelines of the Union home ministry.

A committee set up to examine the move met on Monday at PU and discussed a way out for the 3,000-plus research scholars in the university who had no access to labs which closed down after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although no final decision was taken on Monday, the panel discussed the modalities to be worked out to allow the research scholars to visit the campus.

PU’s dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said to allow the students to visit the campus “we have to keep in mind their safety as well.”

Many students want to get back to work. Last month, the Panjab University Research Scholars’ Association had submitted a representation to the university requesting that students be allowed to return to labs and hostels.

However, it was observed during Monday’s meeting that providing hostel accommodation to scholars could be a problem as four of the hostels had been handed over to the Chandigarh administration as Covid care centres.

Guidelines of unlock 5 would be followed strictly, PU’s dean research VR Sinha said.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has already decided to open its labs for research scholars from October 15.

Various student bodies of PU have also demanded that labs and libraries should be reopened.

“Research work is suffering due to inaccessibility to labs. University authorities should reopen labs with proper standard operating procedures and they should also make arrangements for their accommodation,” said a researcher in the chemistry department.