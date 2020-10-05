e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU plans to reopen research labs

PU plans to reopen research labs

A committee set up to examine the move met on Monday at PU and discussed the way forward for the 3,000-plus research scholars in the university who had no access to labs which closed down after the Covid-19 outbreak

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:52 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
         

Panjab University (PU) is planning to reopen its laboratories for its research scholars in accordance with the unlock 5 guidelines of the Union home ministry.

A committee set up to examine the move met on Monday at PU and discussed a way out for the 3,000-plus research scholars in the university who had no access to labs which closed down after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although no final decision was taken on Monday, the panel discussed the modalities to be worked out to allow the research scholars to visit the campus.

PU’s dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said to allow the students to visit the campus “we have to keep in mind their safety as well.”

Many students want to get back to work. Last month, the Panjab University Research Scholars’ Association had submitted a representation to the university requesting that students be allowed to return to labs and hostels.

However, it was observed during Monday’s meeting that providing hostel accommodation to scholars could be a problem as four of the hostels had been handed over to the Chandigarh administration as Covid care centres.

Guidelines of unlock 5 would be followed strictly, PU’s dean research VR Sinha said.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has already decided to open its labs for research scholars from October 15.

Various student bodies of PU have also demanded that labs and libraries should be reopened.

“Research work is suffering due to inaccessibility to labs. University authorities should reopen labs with proper standard operating procedures and they should also make arrangements for their accommodation,” said a researcher in the chemistry department.

tags
top news
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In