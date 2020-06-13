e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU to conduct Covid-19 impact studies in its adopted villages

PU to conduct Covid-19 impact studies in its adopted villages

The UGC had directed higher educational institutes to facilitate the study on the impact of Covid-19 in five to six adjoining villages adopted by them.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:14 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Panjab University (PU) will conduct impact studies related to Covid-19 in its adopted villages as directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university will soon invite proposals from its faculty members for the same.

The UGC had directed the universities to constitute research teams and submit a report by June 30. Dean university instructions Prof R K Singla said, “The UGC’s notice is under consideration and we will circulate it among our faculty members to invite proposals.”

In a communiqué on Friday, the UGC had directed higher educational institutes to facilitate the study on the impact of Covid-19 in five to six adjoining villages adopted by them. PU has adopted five villages – Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher, Sarangpur and Daddu Majra.

PU senator Prof Rajat Sandhir said, “We welcome the initiative taken by the UGC and varsity should utilise this opportunity to help in preventing the virus spread in its adopted villages.”

WHAT ARE THE STUDIES?

In its communication UGC said, “As we fight this pandemic, we require greater cooperation, understanding and adaptability to the situation. Importantly there is a pressing need to sensitively analyse the impact of the pandemic as well as the role played by communities in agrarian part of the country.”

The institutes have been told to study the awareness levels in the villages regarding Covid-19 and how the villages withstand various challenges posed by the pandemic. They have also been told to study the best strategies adopted by the villages to combat the challenges posed by Covid-19.

PU syndicate member Prof Navdeep Goyal said, “Some of our members have carried out many programmes in the adopted villages. They may be assigned to do this study also.”

NSS programme officer assistant professor Gaurav Gaur said, “In the past many years, we have carried out various programmes in these villages and we are ready if the university assigns us the Covid-19 impact study.”

top news
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In