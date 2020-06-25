Public transport system effectively spreading message of Mission Fateh: Punjab Roadways GM

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:50 IST

General manager of Punjab Roadways, Karanjit Singh Kaler, on Thursday said that with the easing of the lockdown restrictions and opening of public transport system, buses and bus stands are being used effectively to spread the message of Mission Fateh; to make people aware of how to curb the spread of Covid-19 by complying with safety precautions laid down by the health department.

Kaler was speaking during an event where 100 Mission Fateh warriors from the department were being honoured with badges.

Kaler said posters exhorting people to wear masks when going out, wash hands with sanitisers and soap for 20 seconds as often as possible and maintain social distancing have been put up at all the bus stands in prominent locations.

Besides this, the theme song of Mission Fateh and audio messages are also played inside the buses.

Also, the message exhorting people to download the Cova app is being played inside all the buses as well as the bus stands through the public address system.