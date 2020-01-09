e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab amends tourism, culture policies in line with Centre’s law for physically challenged

Punjab amends tourism, culture policies in line with Centre’s law for physically challenged

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state cabinet led on Thursday approved amendments to the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017, and Punjab State Tourism Policy, 2018, in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Stating this here, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that in line with RPWD, passed by the Government of India for the protection of rights of physically challenged persons, all departments in the state are required to adopt and incorporate its provisions. As such, the cabinet, chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, has approved the inclusion of certain provisions of Section 29 of RPWD Act in the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017, and Punjab State Tourism Policy, 2018.

The cabinet has given its nod to the addition of special provisions for persons with disabilities in the Punjab State Cultural Policy, 2017. These relate to facilities, support and sponsorship to artists and writers with disability to pursue their interests and talents; making art accessible to persons with disabilities; facilitating participation in dancing and art and redesigning courses in cultural and arts subjects to enable participation and access for persons with disabilities.

Similarly, special provisions for persons with disabilities have also been incorporated in the Punjab State Tourism Policy, 2018, which stipulates facilities and support to persons with disability to visit places of tourist interest in the Punjab; and promoting recreational centres.

top news
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News