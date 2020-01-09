Punjab amends tourism, culture policies in line with Centre’s law for physically challenged

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:26 IST

The state cabinet led on Thursday approved amendments to the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017, and Punjab State Tourism Policy, 2018, in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Stating this here, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that in line with RPWD, passed by the Government of India for the protection of rights of physically challenged persons, all departments in the state are required to adopt and incorporate its provisions. As such, the cabinet, chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, has approved the inclusion of certain provisions of Section 29 of RPWD Act in the Punjab State Culture Policy, 2017, and Punjab State Tourism Policy, 2018.

The cabinet has given its nod to the addition of special provisions for persons with disabilities in the Punjab State Cultural Policy, 2017. These relate to facilities, support and sponsorship to artists and writers with disability to pursue their interests and talents; making art accessible to persons with disabilities; facilitating participation in dancing and art and redesigning courses in cultural and arts subjects to enable participation and access for persons with disabilities.

Similarly, special provisions for persons with disabilities have also been incorporated in the Punjab State Tourism Policy, 2018, which stipulates facilities and support to persons with disability to visit places of tourist interest in the Punjab; and promoting recreational centres.