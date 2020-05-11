Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association wants normal court proceedings to resume

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:20 IST

A group of lawyers representing the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Monday assembled at the high court premises and demanded that besides e-courts, normal court proceedings should also resume.

In a resolution sent to chief justice RS Jha, the Association has contended that avoiding normal court work (without physical presence of lawyers and judges at court premises) is not the solution and it should be started while taking all steps to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The lawyers said steps such as allowing fixed number of lawyers, listing of cases in a staggered manner (one category in first half, second category in second half) and changing seating patterns inside the courts to ensure social distancing could help restart regular work.

The high court had restricted court work on March 16 and cases were being taken up through video conferencing only. Initially only two to three benches were constituted. But now 10 benches have been constituted and only those cases where the court thinks some urgency is involved, are being allowed to be listed.