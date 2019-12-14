e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Punjab education dept: School heads get one month to correct info of boards candidates

After January 15, they can make the changes by paying ₹150 per correction at the regional office of education dept

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As per the directions of the state education department, schools heads will now have to pay student information correction charges after January 15, 2020.

The state education department has given one-month time to school heads for online verification of students’ details. After that, they will have to pay ₹150 per correction.

An official of the education department, pleading anonymity, said that every year, teachers have to send details of Class 9 and Class 11 students, which is later printed in marksheets of the board examinations.

The schools have been given one month for making correction in the student’s details.

The department, in its circular, stated that the school heads can make the correction and verify students’ details till January 15 next year. After that, they will be held responsible for errors in students’ information.

“If the school heads fail to make the corrections in the given time period, after January 15, they can make correction by paying ₹150 per corrections at the regional office of the department,” reads the circular.

Gagan Ranu, a teacher at Government High School, Kurhali village, said, “We have one month’s time to make the corrections online. So there is no need to worry.”

top news
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
Savarkar’s grandson targets Nehru after Rahul Gandhi’s remark at Delhi rally
Savarkar’s grandson targets Nehru after Rahul Gandhi’s remark at Delhi rally
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News