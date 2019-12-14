Punjab education dept: School heads get one month to correct info of boards candidates

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:04 IST

As per the directions of the state education department, schools heads will now have to pay student information correction charges after January 15, 2020.

The state education department has given one-month time to school heads for online verification of students’ details. After that, they will have to pay ₹150 per correction.

An official of the education department, pleading anonymity, said that every year, teachers have to send details of Class 9 and Class 11 students, which is later printed in marksheets of the board examinations.

The schools have been given one month for making correction in the student’s details.

The department, in its circular, stated that the school heads can make the correction and verify students’ details till January 15 next year. After that, they will be held responsible for errors in students’ information.

“If the school heads fail to make the corrections in the given time period, after January 15, they can make correction by paying ₹150 per corrections at the regional office of the department,” reads the circular.

Gagan Ranu, a teacher at Government High School, Kurhali village, said, “We have one month’s time to make the corrections online. So there is no need to worry.”