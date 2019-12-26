Punjab education dept to consider former probation period of newly appointed principals

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:18 IST

In a bid to provide relief to the newly appointed principals, the state education department has decided to consider their former probation period for the new post as well. These principals were earlier working for the department on probation period.

The said teachers will get full salary of the former job, once the probation period of the last role is over. Their salaries will be protected for the remaining period of probation as principals.

According to the department, around 8,886 teachers had opted for regularisation on April 1, 2018 and their two-year probation period will end on March 31, 2020.

Similarly, the state government had also recruited 3,582 teachers in July, 2018. Their probation period of three years is supposed to complete in July, 2021. Earlier, these teachers had working under the SSA/RMSA and other societies. After regularisation, a few of them have directly been selected for the post of principals.

Education secretary Krishan Kumar, in his orders, said that the issue was raised as to whether or not the existing probation period is to be taken into account while determining probation duration for the new role.

He said that to mitigate hardships faced by teachers, the department has decided to protect their salaries for the remaining period of probation.

“All teachers, whose services were regularised from SSA to the department, will be presumed to have completed their probation as masters/mistresses or any other posts held by them within the department on April 1, 2020. And their salaries will be protected. Similarly the probation period of people appointed under recruitment of 3,582 teachers and now selected principals, will run concurrently,” the orders read.