e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab education dept to consider former probation period of newly appointed principals

Punjab education dept to consider former probation period of newly appointed principals

chandigarh Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:18 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to provide relief to the newly appointed principals, the state education department has decided to consider their former probation period for the new post as well. These principals were earlier working for the department on probation period.

The said teachers will get full salary of the former job, once the probation period of the last role is over. Their salaries will be protected for the remaining period of probation as principals.

According to the department, around 8,886 teachers had opted for regularisation on April 1, 2018 and their two-year probation period will end on March 31, 2020.

Similarly, the state government had also recruited 3,582 teachers in July, 2018. Their probation period of three years is supposed to complete in July, 2021. Earlier, these teachers had working under the SSA/RMSA and other societies. After regularisation, a few of them have directly been selected for the post of principals.

Education secretary Krishan Kumar, in his orders, said that the issue was raised as to whether or not the existing probation period is to be taken into account while determining probation duration for the new role.

He said that to mitigate hardships faced by teachers, the department has decided to protect their salaries for the remaining period of probation.

“All teachers, whose services were regularised from SSA to the department, will be presumed to have completed their probation as masters/mistresses or any other posts held by them within the department on April 1, 2020. And their salaries will be protected. Similarly the probation period of people appointed under recruitment of 3,582 teachers and now selected principals, will run concurrently,” the orders read.

tags
top news
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News