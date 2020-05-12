e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College to assess outgoing students based on performances till March

Punjab Engineering College to assess outgoing students based on performances till March

Instead of being graded, students will be declared ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 23:26 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students who have ‘failed’, will be given an ‘incomplete’ grade for now, and will have to take a test on campus, whenever it is safe to do so, PEC said
Students who have ‘failed’, will be given an ‘incomplete’ grade for now, and will have to take a test on campus, whenever it is safe to do so, PEC said(HT FILE)
         

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will not conduct examinations this year for students of the outgoing batch (semester eight) and instead of grading them will declare them ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March.

“PEC has decided to complete semester eight by converting course registrations to pass/fail. Students will get credit for all registered courses, including minors, honours and specialisations. But, no SGPA will be computed. The CGPA at the end of semester seven will be final,” the institute said in a statement.

According to the revised criteria, students who have done ‘well enough’ till March, will get a pass grade. Borderline performers will be asked to complete an online course, and will pass overall if they complete it.

Students who have ‘failed’, will be given an ‘incomplete’ grade for now, and will have to take a test on campus, whenever it is safe to do so, PEC said.

Dheeraj Sanghi, the director of the institute, said, “We expect more than 90% final semester students to get provisional degrees by mid-June. We don’t want to conduct online tests unless we are sure it is being done fairly.”

The decision was taken as many students in their last semester have their joining after completion of Btech, Sanghi said.

For the remaining students, tests will be conducted in July as per AICTE guidelines. A decision on this will be taken by May-end.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In