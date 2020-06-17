e-paper
Punjab forms committee to bring qualitative improvement in school education

Committee will be headed by the director, state council of education research and training (SCERT), Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:40 IST
To expedite qualitative reforms in education sector, the Punjab government on Wednesday, constituted a core committee headed by the director, state council of education research and training (SCERT), Punjab.

An official spokesperson said that following the instructions of school education department secretary Krishan Kumar, the committee has been set up to bring qualitative changes in education of upper primary classes under the ‘Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’ project.

The committee will have assistant director training, Shalinder Singh and state coordinator for Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’ Davinder Boha and others as its members.

