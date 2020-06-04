Punjab gives one-year extension to associated schools

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:40 IST

The Punjab government on Wednesday provided extension to around 2,200 associated schools for another academic session 2020-21. Associate schools are private schools affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board.

Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla said after reviewing the situation due to spread of the covid-19 pandemic in Punjab, the education department has decided to give them a breather for a limited period of time. He added that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has approved the proposal. Singla said during the extension period, these schools will have to ensure the safety and security of students.

“Though, the extension has been given to associated schools till March 31, 2021, but schools will have to provide an undertaking to the education department till December 31, 2020 about improvements in their infrastructure and campus area. If any school will fail to meet the required criteria, it will be allowed to continue educational activities only for pre-primary classes on its premises,” he said.