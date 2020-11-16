e-paper
Punjab govt will take up matter of awarding national martyr status to Kartar Singh Sarabha: Sarkaria

Punjab govt will take up matter of awarding national martyr status to Kartar Singh Sarabha: Sarkaria

While hailing the contribution of Kartar Singh Sarabha in the freedom struggle, Sarkaria said that it was only due to the efforts of our great martyrs that we are now free

chandigarh Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Punjab cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria attending the martyrdom day function of Kartar Singh Sarabha at Sarabha village in Ludhiana on Monday.
Punjab cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria attending the martyrdom day function of Kartar Singh Sarabha at Sarabha village in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
         

Paying tribute to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha during the state-level event organized on his martyrdom day at his ancestral village - Sarabha on Monday, state water resources, mining and geology, housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria announced that the state government will take up the matter of awarding the status of “national martyr” to Sarabha with the union government.

Addressing the gathering, Sarkaria also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh out of his discretionary funds for the sports club of the village.

Sarkaria said, “The state government is committed to promoting the ideas of our great martyrs so that today’s society takes a cue from it. The state government has already decided to develop and restore all places related to the martyrs. During the Independence Day celebrations at Ludhiana on August 15, 2018, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also announced a grant of Rs 1.25 crore for the development of village Sarabha.”

While hailing the contribution of Kartar Singh Sarabha in the freedom struggle, Sarkaria said that it was only due to the efforts of our great martyrs that we are now breathing in free air.

Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, political secretary to the CM, said, “All of us should learn from the life of the martyrs of our freedom struggle. Several freedom fighters attained martyrdom for the independence of our country and Kartar Singh Sarabha was the youngest of them all.”

Earlier, Sarkaria and Sandhu paid floral tributes at the statue of Sarabha and also visited his ancestral home. They even attended the ongoing sports festival in the village and distributed prizes to winners.

