Punjab has become a laggard under Amarinder: Sukhbir

Punjab has become a laggard under Amarinder: Sukhbir

Says the state, which had secured the number one rank in several parameters in the ease of business rankings during the SAD-BJP tenure, is now one of the worst-performing states

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that it was shameful that Punjab, which had secured the number one rank in several parameters in the ease of business rankings during the SAD-BJP tenure, had become a laggard state under the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh and continued to be among the worst-performing states for the second year in running.

In a statement here, the SAD president said that the state had secured the 19th rank in the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings while last year, it was at the 20th position in this category. “This is in stark contrast to the number one ranking achieved by the state in ease of setting up of business in 2015 and number one position secured for single window reforms in 2016 during the SAD-BJP tenure,” said Sukhbir.

Stating that the latest rankings were a cause for concern for all Punjabis as the state had witnessed a fall in the rankings even after the introduction of a New Industrial Policy in 2013, Sukhbir said even Punjab’s neighbours had outstripped the state. “Himachal Pradesh has jumped from the 16th rank last year to the 17th rank while Haryana has been ranked 16th.”

The SAD chief said that earlier in December 2019, Punjab had finished 13th out of 18 big states on the Good Governance Index (GGI).

Asserting that CM Amarinder Singh was responsible for this state of affairs, Sukhbir said the CM had downgraded the Invest Punjab department, which had created a one-stop clearance system and boosted investment to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore during the SAD-BJP tenure.

Asking the CM to perform or quit, the SAD president said, “You (Capt Amarinder Singh) are presiding over the downfall of the state in each and every sphere. Your fake claims of bringing in investment and holding a sham investment meet have been exposed. Investors have lost confidence to invest in Punjab under your leadership. The situation has become such that Punjab is now being ranked below the erstwhile ‘bimaru’ states which has hurt Punjabi pride and prestige also.”

