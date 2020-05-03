Punjab health minister distributes dry ration to 1,100 families in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:11 IST

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday distributed dry ration packets to around 1,100 needy families in Phase 6 and Sector 70, Mohali. These packets contained oil, rice, atta, and various other items of daily use.

The minister exhorted people to extend a helping hand to the needy during the difficult times. He further urged people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.