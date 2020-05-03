e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister distributes dry ration to 1,100 families in Mohali

Punjab health minister distributes dry ration to 1,100 families in Mohali

Sidhu urged people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday distributed dry ration packets to around 1,100 needy families in Phase 6 and Sector 70, Mohali. These packets contained oil, rice, atta, and various other items of daily use.

The minister exhorted people to extend a helping hand to the needy during the difficult times. He further urged people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.

chandigarh news