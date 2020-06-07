e-paper
Punjab health minister lays foundation stone for 50-bed mother and child care hospital at Mohali

Sidhu said the hospital would be well-equipped with modern equipments and will include four OPDs and family planning room

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a mother and child care hospital at the civil hospital complex, Kharar, in line with the objectives of Mission Fateh, to ensure adequate healthcare facilities to effectively combat Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it would be a 50-bed hospital and would come up at a cost of ₹10 Crore.

He added that the hospital would be well-equipped with modern equipments and will include four OPDs and family planning room. He said diagnostic departments including ultra sound, ECG, Immunisation, dressing/injection room and pharmacy would occupy the ground floor while two operation theatres, two delivery rooms, nursery, pre-delievery, recovery ward, doctor room, nurse room, changing room and ASHA room would be on the first floor.

Sidhu said the SNCU area, ward with 28 Beds, nursing station, baby feeding area, two private rooms, lift no 2, stairs and sub-station would be on the second floor.

The minister said the newly built 30-bed MCH hospitals at SDH Dasuya (Hoshiarpur district), Samana, Rajpura (Patiala), Khanna (Ludhiana), Nakodar (Jalandhar) and Pathankot will be fully functional by next month.

He also exhorted people to follow social distancing guidelines and take precautions as per protocols of the health department.

