Punjab Police arrest six for former journalist Sanpreet Mangat’s murder

The former scribe was found dead with multiple stab wounds in SBS Nagar on May 11, case was mishandled by SHO, DSP in the initial stages

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 18:04 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times/SBS Nagar
Police have reportedly found the murder weapon and seized two bikes used by the accused.
Six youngsters who were allegedly involved in robberies and snatchings in the area have been arrested for the murder of former journalist Sanpreet Singh Mangat.

The accused are Jagdeep Singh, Bakhshish Singh, Harsh, and Jinny Kumar of Rahon, Harjinder Singh and Kamaljit Singh of Garh Padhana village. The accused are aged between 18 and 24 years.

Police have reportedly found the murder weapon and seized two bikes used by the accused.

The former scribe, who hails from Rahon, was found dead on the Rahon-Machiwara road in SBS Nagar on May 11. He has been stabbed to death the previous night.

The accused were arrested by the SBS Nagar, crime investigation agency (CIA) led by inspector Dalbir Singh Sidhu. The case had been transferred to CIA for further investigation after being allegedly mishandled by the Rahon police.

ACCUSED CONFESS

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Alka Meena said that the accused had confessed during interrogation.

“The accused had ridden to Rahon Road on two bikes late night on May 10. They were under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. After robbing a commuter, they stopped Mangat who was also riding a two-wheeler,” she said.

The accused had a heated argument with Mangat and later murdered him by stabbing him multiple times with a sharp-edge weapon. Mangat’s vital organs were serrated in the attack.

“The accused robbed him of ₹15,000 cash, a silver chain and purse,” said Meena.

The accused maintained they had no personnel rivalry with the deceased.

Two drug charges had been registered against the victim in the SBS Nagar,” Meena added.

The police produced the accused in court on Saturday and they were sent to a four-day police remand.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former member of parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra demanded that the cent.ral bureau of investigation probe the murder case, alleging that the mining mafia was behind the murder
CASE MISHANDLED BY LOCAL SHO, DSP

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The case had been mishandled by the local SHO and DSP in the initial stages.”

On May 11, police had registered a case under Section of 304A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at Rahon police station.

The official said the SSP intervened on May 11 and sought case details and then upon receiving the postmortem report, police added Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC on May 14.

Meena has already suspended SHO Rahon police station inspector Subash Bath and initiated a departmental inquiry against him. She also issued a show-cause notice to the local DSP for negligence.

AKALI DAL SOUGHT CBI PROBE, ALLEGED MINING MAFIA’S INVOLVEMENT

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former member of parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra demanded that the central bureau of investigation probe the murder case, alleging that the mining mafia was behind the murder.

SBS Nagar police officials say the involvement of the mafia had not been established.

