Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police distribute 1.5 lakh dry food packets

Punjab Police distribute 1.5 lakh dry food packets

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:18 IST
Punjab Police on Thursday claimed it distributed 1.5 lakh dry food packets in the past 36 hour to those in need, besides ensuring door-to-door delivery of essentials to citizens in all the districts.

Director general of police Dinkar Gupta said an e-pass facility for Covid-19 curfew had been launched to further facilitate the general public in meeting their essential needs and coping with medical emergencies. “It will ensure smooth movement of essential goods and services,” he said in a statement.

DEDICATED HELPLINE NUMBER

The Punjab Police on Thursday announced a dedicated helpline number 112 to address any curfew related policing issues. A spokesman of Punjab police said that any person from across the state could dial the number for seeking facilities such as emergency travel to hospitals, supply of food, groceries, medicines, LPG besides ensuring hassle free movement of trucks carrying essential goods and delivery of goods through e-commerce platforms.

