Home / Chandigarh / Punjab State Talent Search Examination: Show-cause notice to school in-charge for changing exam controller without DEO's permission

Punjab State Talent Search Examination: Show-cause notice to school in-charge for changing exam controller without DEO’s permission

The in-charge has been asked to submit a reply via email by Monday

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students appearing for the Punjab State Talent Search Examination at Government School, PAU, in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Students appearing for the Punjab State Talent Search Examination at Government School, PAU, in Ludhiana on Sunday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

The district education office (secondary) issued a show-cause notice to the in-charge of Government Senior Secondary School (girls), Khanna, for changing the exam controller of the Punjab State Talent Search Examination which was conducted on Sunday without permission from the DEO.

The in-charge, Sanjeev Kumar Tandon, was also accused of not adding the controller to the WhatsApp group made by the department for coordination. This made it difficult for officials to contact the controller and get details of the number of students that appeared and remained absent for the exam.

Deputy DEO (secondary) Charanjit Singh said, “The show-cause notice has been issued to the in-charge for negligence and changing the controller without taking permission.”

Tandon has been asked to submit a reply via email by Monday. If he fails to do so, the report will be sent to the higher authorities to take action against him.

As many as 4,104 students took the Punjab State Talent Search Examination at 26 examination centres in the district on Sunday. Around 1,457 students (26%) failed to turn up. Of the 5,561 expected students, 2,098 of Class 8 and 2,006 of Class 10 appeared. The exam was held between 10am and 1pm.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had earlier postponed the exam due to administrative reasons.

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer elementary-cum-secondary, checked four centres – Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon (boys), Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon (girls), Government Senior Secondary School, Raikot, and Government Senior Secondary School, Bassian.

“The test was conducted smoothly at all examination centres in the district,” Kaur said.

The examination is conducted annually to provide financial help to deserving students from Classes 8 and 10 of government schools and is aims to prevent them from dropping out due to financial constraints. Those who crack the test get Rs 200 every month till they complete Class 12.

Lovepreet Kaur, a Class-8 student,of Government Senior Secondary School, Gurm, said, “The paper was easier than the National-Means-and-Merit Scholarship exam. I was able to complete it in the allotted three hours.”

