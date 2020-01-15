Punjabi novelist Dalip kaur Tiwana’s health improves

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:24 IST

Noted short storyteller and novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana’s (84) health condition has reportedly improved, said doctors of a private hospital in Mohali, where she is undergoing treatment for acute congestion in the lungs.

The Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi awardee was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital last week after she fell ill due to extreme cold weather.

Tiwana’s son Simranjit Singh said that she is still in a critical stage but her health is improving. “We are constantly in touch with the doctors, who said that she is recovering and her health is better now,” he said.

She was first admitted at a private hospital in Patiala and was shifted to Mohali when her health deteriorated.

In 2015, Tiwana had returned the Padma Shri bestowed on her to express solidarity with writers protesting against “suppression of freedom of expression and growing communalism.”