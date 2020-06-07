e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjabis hurt at jathedar’s Khalistan statement: Kalia

Punjabis hurt at jathedar’s Khalistan statement: Kalia

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that Sikhs will accept Khalistan if the government offers it

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Former minister and senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia on Saturday rejected the statement of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh that Sikhs will accept Khalistan if the government offers it, adding that Punjabis were hurt at it.

“People holding responsible posts should not issue statements that could disturb the communal harmony and peace of Punjab. By justifying the demand of Khalistan, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has hurt the feelings of Punjabis. This is not expected of a person sitting on a responsible post,” Kalia said, in a release.

He added that Sikhs and Hindus respected each other, and both communities had fought terrorism jointly. “Communal harmony and Sikh-Hindu brotherhood had always won in Punjab,” he added.

top news
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In