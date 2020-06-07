Punjabis hurt at jathedar’s Khalistan statement: Kalia

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:21 IST

Former minister and senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia on Saturday rejected the statement of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh that Sikhs will accept Khalistan if the government offers it, adding that Punjabis were hurt at it.

“People holding responsible posts should not issue statements that could disturb the communal harmony and peace of Punjab. By justifying the demand of Khalistan, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has hurt the feelings of Punjabis. This is not expected of a person sitting on a responsible post,” Kalia said, in a release.

He added that Sikhs and Hindus respected each other, and both communities had fought terrorism jointly. “Communal harmony and Sikh-Hindu brotherhood had always won in Punjab,” he added.