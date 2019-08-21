Pupils of Sharda Sarvhitkari excel in various events

chandigarh

Aug 21, 2019

The senior students of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-B, participated in an essay-writing contest on the topic disaster management on Tuesday.

Students of Class 12 commerce were declared winners.

Director of school, BS Kanwar, said the students put forth thought provoking ideas in a creative manner.

Meanwhile, Harpreet Kaur, a student of Class 7, made the school proud by winning a gold medal in the state taekwando competition. More than 200 students had participated in the competition. It was held in Mohali and was presided by Badal.

Also, Akshay Urja Diwas was celebrated by prayas sarvhit science club of the school on Tuesday.

Programmes based on renewable sources of energy were organised by the students.

They also took part in various activities like poster making, slogan writing and essay writing.

Special Power Point presentation on sun energy was shown to the students depicting the importance of use of sun energy in future.

Principal Archna Nagrath appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

Aug 21, 2019