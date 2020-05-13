Pvt school owner shot at in Bhiwani, 3 booked

chandigarh

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:23 IST

Three unidentified assailants fired shots at a private school owner in Bhiwani’s Garwa village on Tuesday evening, police said.

The injured man, identified as Ravinder Lakhlan (39) of the same village, is said to be stable now.

As per eyewitnesses, three bike-borne assailants, seemingly in their early 20s, parked their bike near village sarpanch Sonia’s house.

“Ravinder and four to five other persons were sitting outside the sarpanch’s house when two of the accused came close to Ravinder and took four shots at him, leaving him severely injured. After the villagers raised an alarm, the assailants fled the spot. Ravinder was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar,” a villager said.

Bhiwani police spokesperson Abhishek said, “Ravinder is stable and out of danger now. During his treatment, the doctors pulled out two bullets from his body.”

Jhumpa police have formed a team to trace the accused, he said.

The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act against the unknown youths. “We have started the investigation and the assailants will be nabbed soon,” Abhishek added.

Ravinder’s brother Suresh Kumar said they suspect the involvement of some youths of their village.