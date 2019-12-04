Quality check of Chandigarh roads: MC signs MoU with NITTTR

chandigarh

The municipal corporation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) for assistance in quality control during execution of road works, besides providing standard designs of roads based on proper survey of each and every city road under the MC.

Recently, MC chief KK Yadav had ordered an inquiry after a newly built road in the city developed cracks within a year, leading to wastage of ₹2 crore. There are several other examples where MC roads did not sustain the mandatory five-year period.

As per the MoU, the institute will test construction materials used during road carpeting works. It will visit the site during execution and obtain samples and carry out necessary field and laboratory tests as required as per government specifications followed by detailed recommendations on the quality goodness of works.

NITTTR will also carry out surveys of city roads for identification of types of defects, their magnitude and quantify the extent of the damage.

It will then ascertain the type of treatment for restoration of riding quality or strengthening.

Besides, it will also decide on the road crust details such as thickness of various layers of the road – bituminous as well as granular layers.

This will help MC to make comprehensive and definite details about road crust which would help formulate a systematic engineered approach for future plans of preservation and maintenance of city roads. It will also develop a plan for the next 30 years by providing specific details of type of treatments, their periodicity and estimated expenditure of 1,900 km road network under MC.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between MC chief engineer Shailender Singh, and NITTTR director SS Pattnaik in the presence of mayor Rajesh Kumar Kalia.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said this MoU will allow MC to carry out proper quality check during road repair works besides having a complete data on city’s road condition which otherwise is nearly impossible.